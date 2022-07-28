Djibouti - National Rapid Assessment on Drought Impact and Increasing Food Prices (Conducted from 29 June to 07 July 2022)

Summary findings

Up to 50% loss of livestock and other sources of income (sale of milk, agriculture etc.)

Up to 75% reduction in household access to sufficient and diversified food: reduction in number and diversity of meals. Further restricted to staple food with increasing prices. - Exhausted coping strategies for most affected populations and more reliance to family aid and food assistance

Up to 25% of interregional and cross-boarder movements of persons enter in Djibouti in the South and leaving Djibouti in the North. - Observed malnutrition among adults of most affected groups and increasing malnutrition among children with high risk of rapid deterioration.

Validation of IPC April projection assumptions for July to December 2022 on persistence of drought and increasing prices PLUSnew emergency displacements of near 2,000 people in Southeast border areas.