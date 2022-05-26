Djibouti – Monthly Price Monitoring Bulletin, Djibouti City and County Towns (May 2022)

KEY POINTS

According to the seasonal calendar (see FEWSNET), the month of May is normally characterized by Diraac/Sugum rains and the start of fruit market gardening, however, this year it has not rained yet and the country is facing a drought. Regarding livestock, it is a month of migration within the Southeast and also the beginning of migration of livestock from central areas to the mountains. Regarding consumption, the month of May 2022 started with the Eid celebrations and the end of Ramadan.

In terms of supply, Djibouti covers up to 90 percent of its food needs through imports as a net food importer (see FSNMS). Food needs are met by imports from neighboring countries, such as Somalia or Ethiopia, especially for vegetables and fruits; or and other distant countries, such as India or Turkey or the United Arab Emirates, in particular for main staple foods, sugar and vegetable oil. Some products, such as a brand of pasta, bread, charcoal, fagot or animals only are locally produced.

Overall, an increase in staple food prices of 13 to 21 percent and that of sugar by 8 percent was observed in Djibouti City compared to the previous month. These prices remained stable in interior regions except in Arta where a 25 percent increase in the price of imported rice was observed. On the other hand, the price of vegetable oil has increased in interior regions with a very marked increase of 14 to 18 percent in Tadjourah and Dikhill. Current prices are at least 20 percent higher than in 2021 in the same month.

They are also well above the average of the last 5 years, especially the price of vegetable oil, with the exception of that of Ali Sabieh which remained at the average level.