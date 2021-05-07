Djibouti - Migrants Presence (6 May 2021)

The COVID-19 pandemic and the prevention measures that have been put in place by the various governments in the region continue to have an impact on vulnerable populations, including on migrants transiting through Djibouti. Although the borders between Ethiopia and Djibouti have been reopened since July 2020, some migrants transiting through Djibouti leaving or returning from the Arabian Peninsula remain blocked in Djibouti.

This is due, among other reasons, to the lack of resources to continue their journey as well as to movement and security restrictions.

These migrants then find themselves in informal sites along the migratory corridor, where they have little or no access to basic services and are exposed to protection risks.