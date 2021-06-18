Djibouti - Migrants Presence (17 June 2021)

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent prevention measures (such as movement restrictions) that have been put in place by the various governments in the region continue to negatively impact the living conditions of vulnerable populations, including those of migrants transiting through Djibouti. Although the borders between Ethiopia and Djibouti have been reopened since July 2020, some migrants transiting through Djibouti who are on their way or coming back from the Arabian Peninsula, remain stranded in Djibouti. This is due to, among other reasons, the lack of resources to continue their migration journey, as well as movement and security restrictions. These migrants find themselves stranded in informal settlements along the migration corridor in Djibouti, where they have little or no access to basic services and are exposed to protection risks.

RETURN MOVEMENTS FROM YEMEN

In addition to the abosand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, since the second half of 2020, new movements were tracked which were not previously observed in the past. These include the return of migrants from Yemen back to Djibouti via boats. In fact, migrants who have reached the Gulf States but are unable to sustain a living, are increasingly returning to Djibouti along the same migratory route. This is due to, among other reasons, border closures in the Gulf States, exposure to human rights violations, dire work and living conditions and the lack of economic opportunities.