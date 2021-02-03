Djibouti: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis, October 2020 - August 2021, Issued February 2021

Overview

During the current period of October to December 2020, most of the country’s rural areas were classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). During this period, 155,000 people, or 14% of the analysed population (out of a total of 1.17 million people), were estimated to be facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), of which 26,000 people (2% of the analysed population) were estimated to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) and 129,000 in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). Despite food assistance to refugees, the populations living in Markazi and Ali-Addeh camps were classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3), while Hol-Hol camp was classified in Stressed (IPC Phase 2).

For the projected period, between January and August 2021, it is estimated that 194,000 people, representing 17% of the population analysed, are likely facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), with 12% of this population being in urban areas, 4.5% in rural areas and 0.5% in camps. For rural areas, the most affected regions include Ali-Sabieh, Arta, Dikhil, Obock and Tadjourah which are classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). For urban areas, Dikhil and Obock are also likely in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).