Djibouti – Increased food insecurity and malnutrition (DG ECHO, WFP, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2022)

The ongoing drought and compounding regional and international shocks resulting in high price volatility are affecting the food security and nutrition situation in Djibouti.
Rural populations in Ali Sabieh, Arta, Obock, Tadjourah and Dikhil are particularly exposed to extreme deprivation and no longer able to cope due to lack of access to main basic services as water, health, and education.
Malnutrition rates are almost double from last year in at least one health center visited by DG ECHO in May 2022. Communities report the depletion of livestock assets, loss of body mass index, and lack of milk production followed by death of livestock.
According to the latest IPC approximately 13% of the population (132,000 people) is facing acute food insecurity (IPC3) and is in need of immediate assistance according. Projections indicate an increase in food insecurity to 16% of the population by December 2022.