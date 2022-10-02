Djibouti: Hunger Crisis - Operation Update Report # 1, DREF no. MDRDJ005

GLIDE n° DR-2022-000238-DJI

Summary of major revisions made to operational strategy:

This Operation Update is to present the findings from the comprehensive integrated detailed drought and hunger crisis assessment in Djibouti. The assessment was conducted to inform the humanitarian response planning and decision-making and targeted the provinces of Ali Sabieh, Arta, Obock, and Tadjourah, taking into consideration refugee camps. Additional activities in the initial plan included i) capacity strengthening of volunteers, ii) engagement with Government and partners, and iii) launching a communication campaign. The assessment was completed by mid-September and the outcomes were used to develop the response strategy presented in this Operation Update.

The main components of this Update include:

1. Provision of integrated services to address the urgent needs of 30,000 people affected by the hunger Crisis in Djibouti. This shall include activities in the areas of food insecurity and livelihoods, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene. Main activities include:

Provision of basic needs assistance for livelihoods security including food to the most affected communities through a multipurpose cash mechanism

Provision of portable emergency shelter and household items

Facilitate daily access to safe water which meets Sphere and WHO standards in terms of quantity and quality provided to the target population.

Conducting hygiene promotion activities that meet Sphere standards in terms of the identification and use of hygiene items provided to the target population.

2. Revision of the target areas to focus on Dhikil and Abok regions.

3. Extension of the operation timeframe by additional 6 months from the initial 3, for an overall 9 months implementation timeframe under the DREF 2.0 mechanism for slow onset - Drought response interventions.

4. Increased of response budget to CHF 496,931 from the initially allocated CHF 96,329 initial allocation. This means a second allocation of CHF 400,602 through this Operation Update.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

As part of IFRC's pan-African Zero Hunger Initiative, Djibouti Red Crescent Society (DJRC ), is planning to provide immediate assistance to communities in crisis and emergencies. Indeed, the hunger crisis in Djibouti is a result of compounding risk factors, which over time serve as drivers of the hunger in-country and across the Horn of Africa. The effects of Covid19, locust manifestation, the war in Ukraine, and its consequences on the basic food commodities supply chain are exacerbated by insufficient rain for four consecutive years, exhausting the coping mechanisms of affected communities, hence inducing a hunger crisis.

Indeed, IPC projections for July to December 2022 indicate an increase in the number of acutely food insecure people, likely reaching 192,168 people, representing 16% of analysed population (1.2 million people, which is about the entire country). The number of people in an emergency (IPC 4) will likely increase to 12,390 people, a 250% rise from the current numbers, while 179,778 people could be in crisis (IPC 3). The underlying capacities further places Djibouti vulnerable to the prevalence of drought hazard. The country GDP per capita is only 5,500 USD with an estimated unemployment rate of 40% and poverty rates of 79% with 42% of the population living in extreme poverty.[2] Djibouti is an arid country with only 0.3 cu km of total renewable water resources.[3] As one of the most water-scarce countries in the world. Only 4% of the land is arable[4], the country relies on imports for over 90% of its food[5], leaving much of the population vulnerable to global price shocks

This forecast led the Djibouti Red Crescent Society to launch a CHF 96,329 DREF Operation which set out to conduct in-depth multi-sectoral assessments in affected communities, to understand their needs and engage them on how best to support them. This assessment mission also allowed DJRC to engage authorities and humanitarian partners to ensure the complementarity of actions with the wider hunger response coordination, as part of their role as auxiliary to the authorities. The result of these consultations and assessments are the basis of this operation update, which presents the response strategy DJRC will use to initiate the response to the hunger crisis for the Red Cross Movement in country. In addition, this operation is a direct response to the 9 th May 2022 call by the President of Djibouti, for greater solidarity in the face of the dramatic consequences of global warming and the reduction of arable land in several regions of the world, particularly in Djibouti, known for its semi-arid and arid climate.

Please, refer to EPoA for details on analysis of the drought situation and the Needs Assessment section of this Operation Update for highlights from the assessment report.