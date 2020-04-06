Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – reporting period : 1 - 31 March 2020

During the month of March 2020, 11,222 movements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti. This number has decreased by half compared to the 22,461 movements observed in February. The intended final destinations were the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (85%), Djibouti (11%) and Ethiopia (4%).

The majority of the observed population were male (70% adults and 8% minors), while 22% of identified persons were female (20% adults and 2% minors). Economic reasons (98%) and family visits (2%) were the main reasons for travel.

A significant decrease in the number of migrants arriving in Djibouti was observed starting from the third week of the month. This was mainly due to the closure of the borders between Djibouti and Ethiopia since 19 March 2020.

At the same time, from the third week of the month, a decrease in arrivals from Obock to Manfath Al-Wadeeah in Yemen was noted. This decrease was due to the closure of the borders in Yemen from 17 March 2020.