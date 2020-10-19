Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – reporting period : 1 - 30 September 2020

OVERVIEW

During the month of September 2020, 7,540 movements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti representing a daily average of 251 movements. This is an increase of 1% in comparison of the 248 daily average movements observed in August.

Of these 7,540 movements, 31% were observed at Obock; this coastal region of Djibouti is used by migrants traveling to the Arab Peninsula, crossing the Gulf of Aden on boats along the Eastern Route.

From January to June, the number of entries from Djibouti's western borders decreased by 99% due to the closure of Ethiopian borders. Since Djibouti and Ethiopia resumed land services in July, the number of entries from Ethiopia have increased sharply; they went from 504 movements observed in July to 2,298 in September 2020.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 movement restrictions in Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, more than 3,120 Ethiopians arrived to Djibouti since May. Between May and September, the number of arrivals from Yemen increased by 789%.