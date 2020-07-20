Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – reporting period : 1 - 30 June 2020

During the month of June 2020, 2,751 movements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti, which is a decrease of 4% daily average movements in comparison of the 3,730 migrants observed in May. (*).

The main intended final destinations were Djibouti (73%), Ethiopia (21%) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (5%).

The majority of the observed population were male (73% adults and 7% children), while 20% of identified persons were female (17% adults and 3% children). The identified persons were mainly travelling for economic reasons (54%) and food insecurity reasons (30%).

In June 2020, only 15 migrants from Djibouti’s western borders were tracked at flow monitoring points. During the same period, 243 migrants returning from Yemen were recorded in Obock(**).

Since the border closure, enumerators are raising awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic for all population at FMPs, including for Djibouti nationals.