Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – reporting period : 1 - 30 April 2020

During the month of April 2020, 6,763 movements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti. This number has decreased by 40% compared to the 11,222 movements observed in March. The intended final destinations were Djibouti (87%), Ethiopia (10%), and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (3%).

The majority of the observed population were male (70% adults and 6% children), while 24% of identified persons were female (21% adults and 3% children). The identified persons were mainly travelling for food insecurity reasons, economic reasons, returning to their habitual residence, buying food and goods, and for family visits.

Very few migrants arrived in Djibouti in April 2020. In the same time, unlike previous month,

Manfath Al-Wadeeah flow monitoring point in Yemen did not record any arrival from Obock.

Since the border closure, enumerators are also raising awareness of travelers observed at FMP, including Djibouti nationals, regarding coronavirus disease.