Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – November 2020

During the month of November 2020, 5,807 ovements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti representing a daily average of 194 movements. This is a decrease of 22% in comparison of the 249 daily average movements observed in October.

Of these 5,807 movements, 13% were observed at Obock; this coastal region of Djibouti is used by migrants traveling to the Arab Peninsula, crossing the Gulf of Aden on boats along the Eastern Route.

From January to June, the number of entries from Djibouti's western borders decreased by 99% due to the closure of Ethiopian borders. Since Djibouti and Ethiopia resumed land services in0July, the number of entries from Ethiopia have increased sharply; they went from 504 movements observed in July to 2,860 in November 2020.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 movement restrictions in Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, more than 5,330 Ethiopians arrived to Djibouti since May. Between May and November, the number of arrivals from Yemen increased more than ten-fold, from 109 in May to 1,089 in November 2020.