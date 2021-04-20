Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – March 2021

OVERVIEW

During the month of March 2021, 14,082 movements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti representing a daily average of 454 movements. This is a 4% increase from the 435 average daily movements observed in Februrary 2021.

Of these 14,082 movements, 10% were observed at Obock. This coastal region of Djibouti is used by migrants traveling to the Arab Peninsula, crossing the Gulf of Aden on boats along the Eastern Route.

From January 2020 to June 2020, the number of entries from Djibouti's western borders decreased by 99% due to the closure of Ethiopian borders. Since Djibouti and Ethiopia resumed land services in July, the number of entries from Ethiopia have increased sharply; they went from 504 movements observed in July 2020 to 7,742 in March 2021.

At the same time, due to movement restrictions due to COVID-19 in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, more than 11, 222 Ethiopians have returned from Yemen since May 2020. Between May 2020 and February 2021, the number of arrivals from Yemen has been multiplied by 21, from 109 in May 2020 to 2,343 in March 2021.