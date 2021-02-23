Djibouti - Flow Monitoring Dashboard – January 2021

During the month of January 2021, 8,341 movements were observed at flow monitoring points in Djibouti representing a daily average of 269 movements. This is a 21% increase from the 223 average daily movements observed in December 2020.

Of these 8,341 movements, 12% were observed at Obock. This coastal region of Djibouti is used by migrants travelling to the Arab Peninsula, crossing the Gulf of Aden on boats along the Eastern Route.

From January 2020 to June 2020, the number of entries from Djibouti's western borders decreased by 99% due to the closure of Ethiopian borders. Since Djibouti and Ethiopia resumed land services in July, the number of entries fro0m Ethiopia have increased sharply; they went from 504 movements observed in July to 4,585 in January 2021.

At the same time, due to movement restrictions due to COVID-19 in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, more than 7,652 Ethiopians have returned from Yemen since May 2020. Between May 2020 and January 2021, the number of arrivals from Yemen has been multiplied by fourteen, from 109 in May 2020 to 1,558 in January 2021.