Djibouti – Floods update (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Nov 2019 — View Original
- Following the widespread floods and flash floods which hit several parts of the country, the Government of Djibouti requested assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) on 25 November.
- Offers of in-kind assistance from Austria and France made through the EUCPM have been accepted by the Government of Djibouti.
- DG ECHO released EUR 150,000 to assist in the response efforts.