Djibouti - Flash floods (UN Djibouti, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 April 2020)

Heavy rain hit several parts of the country, particularly Djibouti city and surrounding areas on 21 April, causing flash floods and leading to fatalities and damage.

According to UN Djibouti report, 8 people have died and approximately 110,000 people have been affected across Djibouti city and the south suburb of Balbala. Several huts have been damaged in the Balbala area and roads have been flooded. Furthermore, some COVID-19 testing facilities located in the Hospital Bouffard (Djibouti City) have been affected.

National authorities are conducting the impact assessment to identify the most critically affected households. For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast across Djibouti city area and southern Provinces.