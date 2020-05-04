Djibouti: Flash Floods Operation Update 2 - DREF n° MDRDJ003 / PDJ012

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Operations Update 2 authorizes a no-cost timeframe extension of one month for the Red Crescent Society of Djibouti (DRCS) Flash Floods operation; new operation end date is 06 June 2020. This brings overall operational timeframe to six (6) months. Through Operations Update 1, DRCS received a second allocation to cover rehabilitation of 50 supplementary latrines. However, the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in Djibouti has disrupted implementation of activities since March hence, the request for additional time to complete works on the latrines. In addition, the Surge WASH delegate who was deployed to support the response is still in Djibouti due to the lockdown. The extension will allow for charging of his costs on the DREF operation for an additional month.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Djibouti experienced heavy rains between 21 and 28 November 2019, triggering flash floods and destruction of property, homes and livelihoods across the country. According to the Meteorological Institute of Djibouti, peak rainfall was experienced for three days between 21 to 23 November 2019, with over 295mm of rainfall recorded. This was more than Djibouti’s yearly average rainfall of 127mm and was equivalent to two years of rainfall.

Eleven (11) people (including seven (7) children) lost their lives due to flooding and a landslide. A Government-led Interagency Rapid Assessment conducted on 27 and 28 November revealed that over 250,000 people had been affected across the country. The most severe impact of the rains occurred in Djibouti city, where an estimated 200,000 people (21 per cent of the total population of the country) were affected. Other areas affected included the localities of Arta, Damerjog, Goubeto and Tadjourah. New rains experienced between 7 and 10 December 2020 also made access to the affected areas more difficult.