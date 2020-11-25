Djibouti: Flash Floods Final report - DREF n° MDRDJ003

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Djibouti experienced heavy rains between 21 and 28 November 2019, triggering flash floods and destruction of property, homes and livelihoods across the country. According to the Meteorological Institute of Djibouti, peak rainfall was experienced for three days between the dates of 21 to 23 November 2019, with over 295mm of rainfall recorded. This was more than Djibouti’s yearly average rainfall of 127mm and was equivalent to two years of rainfall.

Eleven people (including seven children) lost their lives due to flooding and a landslide. A Government-led Interagency Rapid Assessment conducted on 27 and 28 November revealed that over 250,000 people had been affected across the country. The most severe impact of the rains occurred in Djibouti city, where an estimated 200,000 people (21 per cent of the total population of the country) were affected. Other areas affected included the localities of Arta, Damerjog, Goubeto and Tadjourah. New rains experienced between the dates of 7 and 10 December 2020 also made access to the affected areas more difficult.