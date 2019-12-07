Djibouti: Flash Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Operation n° MDRDJ003

Description of the disaster

As per UNICEF-Djibouti Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 on Flood response, dated 25 November 2019, Djibouti suffered three days of heavy rains and floods affecting the entire country to varying degrees. Initial estimates indicate that over 30,000 to 40,000 families (150,000-250,000 people) have been somewhat affected by the floods. These numbers were echoed in a second report issued on 28 November by the Government of Djibouti-Ministry of Interior and UN Djibouti .

Reports indicate that between 21 and 24 November, almost 300mm of rain were recorded in Djibouti city alone, or over three times the annual average. Intermittent rain albeit with reduced intensity is expected to continue through the following weeks.

In Djibouti region reports indicated that dwellings, shops, schools, and infrastructure have been damaged and access to electricity interrupted in some neighbourhoods. Moreover, other regions, particularly the northern ones, suffered heavy downpours.

In order to understand the entity of the disaster and plan for a response, the Government of Djibouti, UN agencies and stakeholders launched on 27 November a Multi-Cluster/Sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA). As of 3 December, results are still not published. Therefore, the situation overview of reference is the one outlined in the Djibouti Flash Update #2 highlighted above:

• Some 150-250,000 people have been somewhat affected by heavy rains across the country, mostly in Djibouti town, where 9 people (7 children) reportedly lost their lives;

• Some 300 families have reportedly been affected in Tadjourah region;

• Some 400 families have reportedly been affected in Arta area;

• More than 5,000 extremely vulnerable people, including 2,000 children under five years of age, who were hosted in 12 collective centres (schools, community development centres) across Djibouti since 25 November have returned to their home or their families;

• Water is resurfacing producing stagnant water despite substantial decreases of the rainfall and water pumping operations managed;

• Road access rains difficult in some areas, especially in Tadjourah region where roadways have been damaged.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society

The Djibouti Red Crescent Society (DRCS) have to date implemented the following activities:

• Participation at the coordination meeting with Government and other partners;

• Mobilization of 30 volunteers and 40 staff • Realization of First Aid activities, including Psychosocial First Aid, search and rescue including evacuation assistance, sensitization sessions on hygiene and sanitation especially in collective centres (schools, community development centres) where people were temporarily relocated;

• Distribution of Non-Food Items as part of DRCS stock: 1,000 Aquatabs, 614 bars of soap (7cartons of 100 pieces) Javel (50 cartons), 1,500 blankets, 1,500 mats, 1,000 garbage bags and 1,500 handwashing buckets with accessories;

• Collaboration with government of Djibouti / Ministry of Social Affairs with the distribution of 3,500 meals/day.

The DRCS will provide details on number of people reached with activities implemented up to date in an Ops Update.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is providing assistance through its Indian Ocean Islands and Djibouti (IOI&D) and its East Africa Country Cluster (EACC) Offices. Moreover, since the onset of disaster, the DRCS and the ICRC Mission in Djibouti are in the constant contact, as well as with the Djibouti authorities and the UN agencies in the country. Movement partners active in Djibouti but based in Nairobi are informed on the situation and the NS is coordinating closely with the ICRC Mission in Djibouti in the field of cooperation and Restoring Family Links (RFL). In addition, the ICRC will provide hygiene items support to the Gabod prison in Djibouti, while British Red Cross (BRC) has approved the use available funds dedicated to emergency responses. The Turkish Red Crescent has also contacted the NS. Discussions are still ongoing on the actual support.

