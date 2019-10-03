03 Oct 2019

Djibouti: ASG Ursula Mueller meets with climate refugees and migrants

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
ASG Mueller meets with migrants fleeing Ethiopia in search of better prospects in Saudi Arabia.
Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ursula Mueller is in Djibouti to draw attention to the devastating humanitarian impact of climate change in Djibouti and the wider region. Economic volatility, widespread poverty, coupled with repeat droughts and occasional flash floods, have caused severe water shortages and widespread hunger in Djibouti. Currently almost one in three people in Djibouti are food-insecure.

On her way to Bondara village where the World Food Programme runs a school-feeding programme for drought-affected children, Ms. Mueller came across a group of young migrants from Ethiopia’s Oromia region. They were making the dangerous journey towards the Arabian Peninsula in search of work.

