28 Nov 2019

Dispatch of the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Team (Japan Self-Defense Force Units) in Response to the Heavy Rain and Flood Disaster in Djibouti

  1. Today, November 26, upon the request of the Government of the Republic of Djibouti, the Government of Japan decided to implement International Disaster Relief Operation by a part of Self-Defense-Forces unit originally deployed for anti-piracy operation in the waters off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden, in response to the damage caused by the recent heavy rain and flood, in light of the humanitarian needs and the friendly relationship between the two countries.

  2. The JDR Team (SDF Units) is to conduct activities including water pumping as soon as possible, while coordinating with the government of Djibouti, and to contribute to emergency response of Djibouti from the national disaster.

