CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 20 April 2022

Djibouti

As at March, around 122,000 people across Djibouti (12% of its population) were food-insecure as a result of drought conditions, following three below-average rainy seasons and high record temperatures since 1981. Food insecurity is compounded by the impact of COVID-19 movement restrictions on the country’s economy. The regions most affected by the drought are Ali Sabieh, Arta, Dhikil, Obock, and Tadjoura. Vegetation and livestock conditions have deteriorated because of the drought, affecting the livelihoods of households in rural areas, where the majority of people depend on agricultural activities. To cope, some of the affected people have been selling their livestock, begging, or engaging in theft to buy food. Needs for drinking water have increased because drought and lack of rain have reduced the levels of groundwater, which is the source of about 95% of all drinking water in Djibouti. Other needs reported are food and water for pasture and animals.

Go to Djibouti page

Philippines

Tropical Storm Agaton, internationally known as Megi, first made landfall in Calicoan Island, Guiuan municipality, Eastern Samar province on 10 April. The storm has caused floods and landslides across the country, affecting more than two million people and damaging over 11,000 houses, around 300 roads, and 15 bridge sections. Flooding and landslides have significantly affected central and southern Philippines, especially the Visayas regions, where most casualties and damages have been recorded. 170 people have died, and around 110 are still missing. As at 20 April, around 175,000 people have been displaced; around 60% are currently in 450 evacuation centres, mostly in the Visayas. Overcrowding and lack of privacy is a common issue in the centres; there is a need to mitigate risks of violence and abuse and ensure hygienic conditions. Affected communities also need access to safe drinking water. Cooked and ready-to-eat food is required at evacuation centres as cooking is not allowed to avoid fire hazards.

Go to Philippines page

South Sudan

There was a resurgence of violence in Leer county (Unity state) in early April, after armed clashes broke out between factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition. Many villages south of Leer town (including Adok, Pilleny, Thonyor, and Touchria) experienced looting and burning of homes and properties. Nearly 14,000 people were displaced, and several were injured, sexually assaulted, or killed. Of those displaced, many fled to nearby swamps, where they have no shelter and face a high risk of contracting vector- and waterborne diseases like malaria and cholera. They need humanitarian aid across all sectors, particularly shelter, food, and healthcare services. There are significant humanitarian access constraints in Leer county caused by insecurity, with reports of humanitarian organisation-led health facilities being looted or destroyed. Some humanitarian organisations temporarily halted their operations and evacuated from the area.

Go to South Sudan page