Building Blocks to Economic Inclusion: Highlighting success from across East Africa and Yemen

BACKGROUND

Economic Inclusion (EI) is defined as an economy where everyone, inclusive of displaced and disenfranchised people, regardless of their citizenship, gender, age, social and economic status ,and other circumstances such as disability, has equality of access to finance, education and legal status, essential to take an active role in labour markets, be entrepreneurial and build their economic self-reliance.

The fundamental building blocks for NRC's EI programming are within its five Core Competencies (CC): Livelihoods and Food Security (LFS) encompassing cash and markets; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA), highlighting protection considerations; Education; and Shelter. It is a matter of developing how these fit together in the various stages of humanitarian response, recovery/resilience and addressing inequalities of opportunity driving displacement. This case study discusses NRC's EI programming, reflecting regional experiences and learnings.

NRC IN EAST AFRICA AND YEMEN

NRC in East Africa and Yemen (EA&Y) operates in ten countries: Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Yemen. The region experiences high poverty, inequalities, and unemployment, coupled with the negative effects of climate change and recurrent and ongoing conflicts combining as drivers for displacement.

The drivers of displacement across EA&Y region are complex and often overlapping. Recurrent shocks further exacerbate the vulnerability risk displaced communities and refugees face. In this complex context, NRC facilitates durable solutions through promoting more and better economic opportunities for people in displacement affected communities across the EA&Y region.