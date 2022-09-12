Ukraine Crisis Response Denmark (24 February - 1 August 2022)

DRC Response

DRC works to protect and support refugees arriving in Denmark from Ukraine through:

• Asylum counselling and protection support to refugees arriving from Ukraine

• Assistance to national and local authorities to receive and possibly integrate refugees arriving from Ukraine

• Direct supportto a dignified life inDenmark throughDRC’s large and nationwide network of volunteers

• Coordination and technical assistance to support mobilisation among the Danish population and particularly the Ukrainian diaspora seeking to support refugees arriving from Ukra