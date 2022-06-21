World Vision welcomes regional efforts to pacify East D.R. Congo as lifesaving for communities, especially children

GOMA JUNE 21: International agency World Vison welcomes regional efforts in Nairobi to find peaceful solutions to the current insecurity in Eastern DRC, with hopes to support vulnerable children and families during this difficult period, and to produce a lasting peace in the region.

Since March, 2022, UNOCHA estimates 117,000 people in the localities of Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and the Rwenzoris have fled life-threatening attacks, further increasing the number of people in dire need of humanitarian assistance for a country already seeking help for 27 million people this year.

Yesterday, leaders of states in the East Africa region agreed to establish a regional force to try to end conflict, and called for an immediate ceasefire to recent clashes that could result in greater regional insecurity.

“Sadly, thousands of children are exposed to food insecurities, death, losing parents, dropping out of school, living fearful lives and suffering lifelong abuse during and after every bout of the now too frequent armed conflicts in East DRC,” says World Vison National Director to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Aline Napon.

She recalls the words of a teary and scared 12-year-old boy who was recently displaced to Kanyarucyinya Primary School last month: “I don’t know where my dad and mum are. I think they are dead.”

“This experience by a young child is unacceptable and should never be normalised,” Aline said.

Aline adds: “Any effort to silence the guns allows for humanitarian access and protection to children already dealing with effects of Ebola, COVID, Cholera in a context of unending militarised conflict.”

World Vision is partnering with WFP to provide much-needed food assistance to affected communities in a country where 5 million people have been displaced by conflict in the last two years.

In addition to ramping up its food assistance and WASH activities, World Vision continues to implement existing programming in Kibirizi (USAID BHA WASH grant), Binza (Childhood rescue project funded by multiple World Vision entities), and Rutshuru town (our sub-zonal office). WVDRC is coordinating with other humanitarian agencies to continuously conduct rapid assessments across WASH, health, shelter, food security and non-food items. Other areas of implementation include child protection, education, and protection to meet the needs of these transient populations.

World Vision teams have been working in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1984, when the organisation began operations to distribute food to families in need. In 1998, sustainable transformational development activities were added to the relief-focussed efforts aimed at ensuring children do not only survive, but also survive in one of the most dangerous places to be a child.

