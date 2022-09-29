WHO takes stock of progress on the response to sexual exploitation and abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

One year following the release of the report of the Independent Commission on the review of sexual abuse and exploitation during the response to the 10th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, WHO assesses its progress on the eight recommendations.

Following the harrowing accounts of victims and survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) during the 10th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the WHO Director-General appointed the Independent Commission Chairs in October 2020 to look into allegations and provide guidance. This was the first time a UN organization invited such external scrutiny for SEA allegations.

The Final Report of the Independent Commission (IC) was released on 28 September 2021. And was immediately made public by WHO.

The Independent Commission’s report detailed the alarming accounts of sexual exploitation and abuse and provided eight recommendations to WHO. WHO accepted the recommendations and developed a Management Response Plan outlining the actions it would take to implement the IC’s recommendations, as well as additional actions to strengthen the prevention and response to sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment across WHO.

“The IC Report not only triggered concrete actions in DRC, but also a series of efforts across the Organization to address all forms of sexual misconduct – sexual harassment and abuse, as well as sexual harassment. While we have made initial progress in many areas to prevent and respond to sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, we have a long way to go. And the journey ahead will continue to be marked by our commitment to support victims and survivors, holding our personnel accountable and continuing the reform of our policies, structures and culture that have been initiated this past year,” says Dr Gaya Gamhewage, Director of Prevention of and Response to Sexual Misconduct, WHO.

Progress to Date for each IC recommendation

1 - Strengthened and effective policies and procedures to Prevent and Respond to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PRSEA)

WHO has reviewed existing policies and procedures relating to sexual misconduct and is developing a comprehensive policy framework that aligns WHO policy with the UN and humanitarian systems. In the meantime, an interim policy directive on protection from sexual misconduct became effective in December 2021, and a new policy on preventing and addressing sexual misconduct has been drafted.

2 - Incident management system for responding to allegations of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA)

WHO has piloted a new end-to-end system for promptly addressing any concern of SEA and Sexual Harassment (SH). This includes streamlining the reporting mechanisms so that investigation services fast-track allegations. An expanded and dedicated team of investigators have been set up who use trauma-informed approaches to conduct investigations; and a new benchmark of 120 days from receipt of complaint to issuing the investigation report has been in place since January 2021. Victims and survivors are provided support and assistance irrespective of the status of investigations. WHO will further streamline this process and develop clear benchmarks and accountabilities by the end of 2022.

3 - Ongoing awareness-raising among affected communities

Following the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) mission in November 2021, WHO is working closely with local partners to conduct SEA awareness activities in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the DRC. WHO has also contracted a women-led legal aid NGO that routinely increases awareness of SEA and related services in affected communities, including legal services.

More broadly, for Grade 3 emergencies, the Preventing and Responding to Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PRSEAH) Coordinators and experts are deployed in emergencies and work with partners in the field to conduct awareness activities, in addition to coordination activities with the broader UN and IASC system.

4 - Continuous training in the prevention of and fight against SEA

All members of the workforce are now required to participate in the two related UN trainings upon starting a contract and before deployment to health emergency response. The completion rate is at 92% globally. A new WHO-specific mandatory training is being developed this year in line with the new policies that are being finalized.

5 - Investigation system for preventing and combating SEA

The Director-General appointed an acting Head of Investigations in November 2021 who leads a team of trained investigators. The team is responsible for all investigations of sexual misconduct and abusive conduct reported throughout the Organization.

After clearing the backlog of SEA cases, the new team streamlined reporting mechanisms, and are meeting a 120-day benchmark in which to complete investigations and report their findings to WHO Senior Management for appropriate action. The team has also set up a public dashboard with information about their work to ensure transparency and accountability.

6 - Access to assistance and the right to reparation for presumed victims

WHO has provided victim support in line with the UN protocol on the provision of assistance to victims of SEA and in coordination with the UN Victims' Rights Advocate. Still, victims of SEA in the DRC need more support.

WHO also established Survivor Assistance Fund (SAF) in September 2021 to provide medical, psychosocial, legal, and socio-economic support to any victim of SEA allegedly perpetrated by people working for WHO – regardless of the status of investigations. As an initial commitment, the Director-General pledged US$ 2 million from WHO’s core funds for the 2022/23 biennium to this fund. This fund is applied in synergy with mechanisms already operational in the United Nations system. To date, approximately US$ 350 000 of the fund has been transferred to UNFPA and locally trusted service providers in the DRC.

7 - Initiation and follow up of DNA testing

WHO supports children born as a result of sexual exploitation and abuse through UNICEF and the Office of the UN Victims’ Rights Advocate (OVRA). Support includes DNA testing through the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (UN OIOS) and OVRA to determine the paternity and subsequent nationality rights of children. It also includes support for education and the covering of medical fees.

8 - Establish an independent monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the Independent Commission's recommendations

PRSEAH-related work is overseen by the Independent Expert Advisory and Oversight Committee (IEOAC), and through annual reports to WHO’s Executive Board by the IEOAC and the Secretariat. The Director-General reports annually to the Executive Board on the prevention and response to SEAH. Quarterly Member States briefings on PRSEAH complement the oversight of our work and allow WHO’s 194 Member States to monitor and scrutinize our work.

Moving forward, WHO is continuing the implementation of the Management Response Plan The final deliverable of the plan is the 3-year strategy to ensure zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. The new strategy will put victims at the heart of everything from reporting and investigations to policies, structures, and operations. The strategy will focus on institutionalizing the progress made so far. But rebuilding the framework of the Organization isn’t just about systems and structures. Hence, the strategy will also embrace more complex changes, such as culture change.