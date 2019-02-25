WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 8: 18 - 24 February 2019; Data as reported by 17:00; 24 February 2019
This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 61 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:
- Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Measles in Chad
- Humanitarian crisis in Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Humanitarian crisis in Cameroon.
For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.
A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.
Major issues and challenges include:
The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues with moderate transmission intensity. While the overall number of incidence cases slowed down during the week, several risk factors still persist, including community deaths, undocumented transmission chains, high mobility of cases, etc. – suggesting higher risk of further propagation of infections. There is a need to step up implementation of proven public health measures to control this outbreak.
The measles outbreak in Chad remains serious, with the disease trend rapidly increasing. The ongoing response measures are being challenged by inadequate resources, especially lack of laboratory testing reagents, vaccines and operational funds. Supplementary immunization activities are patchy and slow, as well as suboptimal routine immunization services. There is a need to quickly scale up the ongoing reactive vaccination campaigns in order to protect the remaining vulnerable population and bring this outbreak under control.