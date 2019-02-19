WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 7: 11 - 17 February 2019; Data as reported by 17:00; 17 February 2019

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 64 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

Chikungunya in the Republic of Congo

Cholera in Uganda

Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Cholera in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to evolve in a highly complex and challenging environment. Katwa and Butembo remain the centre of the outbreak with most cases reported from these areas in the last three weeks. In addition, relatively smaller clusters are occurring in a wide geographical area, and this requires simultaneous response in multiple areas in collaboration with partners. Ongoing risk assessments to help direct the response and continued implementation of both proven and innovative public health measures will bring the outbreak to an end.

The protracted (since 2015) cholera outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains serious as it occurs in areas with high population density and with poor sanitation. The outbreak has a high case fatality rate, highlighting the need to strengthen early detection of cases and proper case management.