WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 39: 23 - 29 September 2019 Data as reported by: 17:00; 29 September 2019
This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 71 events in the region. This week’s main articles cover key new and ongoing events, including:
- Humanitarian Crisis in Cameroon
- Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Measles outbreak in Nigeria.
For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided. A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.
Major issues and challenges include:
The humanitarian crises in Cameroon, part of the Lake Chad Basin crisis, continues in three regions of the country leading to population displacement, both internally and of refugees, poor food security and limited health and social care. This has led to a proliferation of disease outbreaks, including cholera, measles and monkeypox, causing excess morbidity and mortality. All local and national authorities and partners need to continue their efforts to assist those in urgent need.
The measles outbreak ongoing in Nigeria since the beginning of the year is in decline. However, many states in the country remain above the epidemic threshold. The national immunization coverage for measles in Nigeria has remained low for more than a decade. Intensification of activities to improve routine and supplementary immunization is key to addressing the current outbreak and preventing future occurrences.