WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 36: 1 - 7 September 2018 (Data as reported by 17:00; 7 September 2018)

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 55 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key ongoing events, including:

Declaration of the end of the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa

Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Cholera in Niger

Cholera in Cameroon

Hepatitis E in Namibia

Humanitarian crisis in Central African Republic.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as events that have recently been closed.

Major issues and challenges include: