25 Jun 2019

WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 25: 17 - 23 June 2019; Data as reported by 17:00; 23 June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 23 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.41 MB)

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 77 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key new and ongoing events, including:

  • Cholera in Nigeria
  • Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia
  • Humanitarian crisis in South Sudan.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

The outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, Democratic Republic of the Congo continues, with fluctuating transmission intensity. There has been a period of improved security recently, allowing response teams to access communities and operate more freely. As a result, indicators over the past few weeks provide early signs of an easing of the transmission intensity in major hotspots. However, concerns remain over the number of new cases still occurring in areas that previously had lower rates of transmission. Additionally, the lack of funding to support response operations has reached a worrying level. The international community must step up funding to support the ongoing response and strengthen preparedness in Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries.

Health authorities in Nigeria have confirmed a new cholera outbreak in Adamawa State, one of the three states in north-east Nigeria with prolonged complex humanitarian emergencies. These states are vulnerable to experiencing large cholera outbreaks, as has been seen in the recent past. It is therefore critical that the current cholera outbreak is responded to swiftly at the initial stages to prevent escalation of the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.