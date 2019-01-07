WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week 1: 29 December 2018 - 4 January 2019 Data as reported by 17:00; 4 January 2019

Overview

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on selected acute public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme (WHE) is currently monitoring 60 events in the region. This week’s edition covers key ongoing events, including:

Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Cholera in Burundi

Cholera in Cameroon

Yellow fever in Nigeria.

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

Major issues and challenges include: