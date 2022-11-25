WFP: Worsening Humanitarian Situation in Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and Lubero, Flash Report (18 November 2022)

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The humanitarian situation remains alarming in North Kivu as the violence between the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebellion persists and is moving closer to Goma.

262,000 people have been forcibly displaced as a result of the M23 resurgence since March 2022. Most are sheltering in schools, hospitals, churches, makeshift sites and with host communities in Nyiragongo territory.

Many more are in Rutshuru and Lubero territories.

Masisi territory, already host to insecurity, is emerging as another site for a large number of people seeking safety, as the violence continues to spread.

Families arriving at these sites are deprived of almost everything and face multiple needs, including food. The influx of people is causing food price hikes in markets, destabilising the socio-economic situation for the host population alike.

Emergency interventions can curb the market deterioration and safeguard the living conditions of the vulnerable.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME RESPONSE

WFP has been responding to the crisis by distributing emergency food, cash and high energy biscuits to people fleeing the conflict.

Since early November, WFP has distributed assistance to meet the urgent food needs of 91,000 people in Kanyaruchinya and Munigi, in Nyiragongo territory. This number rises daily as distributions are ongoing.

WFP is launching operations in Masisi, to respond to the latest needs of people fleeing the intensified and expanding conflict.

WFP is also launching distributions for people in need in Lubero and Mabalako. The insecurity is preventing access for WFP and partners to Rutshuru itself at present.

WFP is screening young children and nursing mothers for malnutrition and admitting high numbers of suspected cases to health centres where WFP’s treatments are available.

WFP is finalising a scaled-up response plan. It plans to support 250,000 people with inkind food and cash assistance for an initial period of six months. This includes 30% of the host community. WFP will also run its nutrition programmes to prevent and treat malnutrition in young children and nursing mothers.

WFP requires USD 50.7 million in the next six months to do this.