WFP statement on UNHAS accident in remote area of Democratic Republic of Congo

KINSHASA – A Cessna Caravan airplane operated by the WFP-run United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) was involved in an accident today on take-off from a remote airstrip in Kamonia in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two crew members and three passengers sustained minor injuries, and were taken to a local medical facility.

A helicopter belonging to the UN Peacekeeping mission in DRC, MONUSCO, was mobilized to evacuate them from Kamonia to Kananga (Kasai region), where an UNHAS plane was waiting to transfer them to the DRC capital, Kinshasa, for further treatment.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

