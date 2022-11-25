WFP: Rutshuru Crisis Response, Flash Report (11 November 2022 )

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated sharply in Rutshuru, North Kivu, due to the resumption of hostilities between the FARDC and the M23 rebellion.

188,000 people have been displaced to new locations in Nyiragongo, Rutshuru and Lubero since 20 October. These territories already hosted vulnerable victims of the volcanic eruption in 2021 and 49,000 people displaced by M23 clashes since March 2022.

Arriving populations are deprived of almost everything and face multiple needs, including access to food. The influx of people is already causing food price hikes in markets, destabilising the socio-economic situation for the host population alike.

Emergency interventions can curb the market deterioration and safeguard the living conditions of the vulnerable.

The now 237,000 people displaced by M23 clashes since March 2022 are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Additionally, 137,000 people have forcibly returned to their original homes in Rutshuru under extremely vulnerable conditions.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME RESPONSE

WFP has been responding to the crisis by distributing food commodities to people fleeing the conflict.

Since early November, WFP has distributed food assistance to meet the immediate food needs of 70,000 people in Kanyaruchinya and Munigi, Nyiragongo territory. This number rises every day as distributions are ongoing.

WFP is providing emergency food and cash assistance as well as high-energy biscuits.

WFP is also screening young children and nursing mothers for malnutrition and admitting suspected cases to health centres where Moderate Acute Malnutrition treatments are available thanks to WFP’s support.

WFP is currently working on a scaled-up response plan. It plans to support 250,000 people with in-kind food and cash assistance for an initial period of six months. This includes 30% of the host community.

Additionally, WFP will strengthen its nutrition programmes at sites for internally displaced people to prevent and treat malnutrition in young children and nursing mothers.

WFP requires USD 43.5 million in the next six months to do this.