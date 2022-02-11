DR Congo

WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #33 – 7 February 2022

Headline

  • The Deputy Country Director, Natasha Nadazdin, accompanied the Finnish Ambassador, Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, and technical officers from the Belgian and Canadian embassies to Kalemie, 24 to 28 January. The delegation visited WFP’s school feeding operations and met with local actors and partners.

  • A shortfall of US$12.2 million remains for UNHAS for 2022. Flights between Goma and Kinshasa and in the Kasai region have been put on hold until more funding is received.

In Numbers

25.9 mhighly food-insecure people

26provinces affected

5.6 mpeople displaced

6.3 m beneficiaries reached in 2021

