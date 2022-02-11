WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #33 – 7 February 2022

The Deputy Country Director, Natasha Nadazdin, accompanied the Finnish Ambassador, Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, and technical officers from the Belgian and Canadian embassies to Kalemie, 24 to 28 January. The delegation visited WFP’s school feeding operations and met with local actors and partners.

A shortfall of US$12.2 million remains for UNHAS for 2022. Flights between Goma and Kinshasa and in the Kasai region have been put on hold until more funding is received.