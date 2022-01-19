DR Congo
WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #32 – 10 January 2022
Attachments
Highlights
- WFP reached 5.9 million people with food assistance in 2021. WFP assisted 4.4 million people with in-kind food, 1.5 million beneficiaries with cash-based transfers and 1.7 million with nutrition assistance to cure or treat malnutrition.
- UNHAS 2022 funding shortfalls: The Steering Committee met on 29 December to agree on reducing UNHAS coverage due to a lack of resources. Lubumbashi, Kisangani, Kindu, Baraka and Uvira have been removed from the flight schedule. Despite these cuts, UNHAS has a shortfall of USD 12.2 million remains for 2022.
In Numbers
27m highly food-insecure people
26 provinces affected
5.6m people displaced
5.9m beneficiaries reached from January to December 2021