WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #31 - 6 December 2021

Headline

Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC 20) report published: On 10 November the IPC 20 report officially published that 27 million people are in IPC 3 and 4 in DRC. 26% of the population analysed (96% of DRC’s population) are food insecure. DRC continues to have the highest estimated number of food-insecure people worldwide.

Situation Update

• Country Director Mission to Goma: The WFP Country Director visited Goma and Minova with the German Development Bank, KfW, in the week of 22 November, to observe together the progress of the resilience activities supported by the German funds.

• Country Director Mission to Walikale, North Kivu: The Country Director met with local authorities in Walikale, North Kivu, to discuss the challenges in the implementation of the resilience activities.

• WFP partnerships with financial institutions: WFP DRC Country Director, Peter Musoko, with the support of the Food Security Cluster (FSC) engaged in preliminary discussions with Equity Bank and Ecobank in the week of 8 November about expanding access to financing. WFP is also considering engagement with Trust Merchant Bank (TMB) to create a coalition of local banks to fight against hunger and provide financial services to smallholder farmers.

• WFP Executive Board: During the week of 15 November, the DRC Country Director and Deputy Country Director met with donor delegations to update on WFP operations in 2022.

• External audit: A team from the French Cour des Comptes audited WFP DRC and operations from 15 November. The team focused on compliance and performance analyses. It met several WFP donors in DRC on 16 November and the WFP office in Kalemie.