WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #29 - 7 October 2021

In Numbers

26.2 m highly food-insecure people

26 provinces affected

5.5 m people displaced

4.6 m beneficiaries reached since the beginning of 2021

Highlight in September 2021

Situation Update

• WFP Country Director’s mission to Egypt: from 7 to 9 September, WFP DRC Country Director, Peter Musoko, led a DRC delegation to the first edition of the International Cooperation Forum (ICF), organised in Cairo by the Government of Egypt. The Country Director was joined by DRC’s Vice-Minister for Education Mrs Aminata Namasiya and Vice-Minister for Planning Mr Crispin Mbadu Phanzu. Mr. Musoko and the Vice-Minister for Planning participated in a panel discussion on food security in the digital age, alongside the WFP Regional Directors for Southern Africa and West Africa. WFP senior officials and senior government officials from the African continent attended the event. Following the conclusion of the conference, the delegates went on to visit the Luxor Centre for Innovation and Knowledge Sharing of Excellence. The delegation promoted discussions to exchange knowledge on resilience projects developing rural communities and enhancing livelihoods for lowerincome communities. The group also visited projects and beneficiaries supported by WFP’s initiatives in Upper Egypt, including the innovative School Community Hubs. This mission signalled an important step towards increased South-South cooperation with the DRC in the year of its African Union chairpersonship.

• Nutrition situation: according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Acute Malnutrition analysis, nearly 900,000 children under five and over 400,000 pregnant or lactating women are likely to be acutely malnourished through to August 2022 in the 70 health zones analysed out of a total of 519 health zones. These estimates include more than 200,000 severely malnourished children requiring urgent care. Key drivers include poor feeding practices; acute food insecurity; high prevalence of childhood illnesses (malaria and diarrhea) and outbreaks of measles and cholera; poor hygiene conditions (inaccessibility to adequate sanitation facilities); very low access to drinking water, and the security situation resulting from massive population displacement.

• Deputy Country Director-led mission to Eastern DRC: from 17 to 27 September, WFP Deputy Country Director Operations Natasha Nadazdin led a management oversight mission to Eastern DRC. The WFP delegates visited offices in Bukavu, Beni, and Goma; met with NGO and UN partners; oversaw distribution sites and discussed WFP operations in the region with local and provincial authorities. Among the topics discussed were pipeline breaks that recently led to reduced in-kind food rations; 2022 funding of Cash-Based Transfer (CBT) activities, challenges to the implementation of resilience projects and opportunities for collaboration with partners.