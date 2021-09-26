DR Congo
WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #28 - 20 September 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
26.2 m highly food-insecure people
26 provinces affected 5.2 m people displaced
4.2 m beneficiaries reached since the beginning of 2021
Highlights in August 2021
WFP Country Director’s mission to the Kasais: between 25 and 27 August, WFP DRC Country Director Peter Musoko led a mission to various sites in the Kasais, including Tshikapa and Kananga.
Support to the 20th Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC): WFP continues to work closely with IPC national and global partners to complete the required data collection and analyses to inform the forthcoming IPC.