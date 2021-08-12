WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #27 - 4 August 2021

In Numbers

27.3 m highly food-insecure people

26 provinces affected

5.2 m people displaced

3.5 m beneficiaries reached since the beginning of 2021

Highlights in July 2021

Record of people reached in July: for the third month in a row, WFP DRC broke the record of beneficiaries reached in a single month as more than 1,2 million people were assisted.

Situation Update

WFP Executive Director meets Congolese ministerial delegation: on 27 July, at the pre-summit ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), WFP Executive Director David Beasley held productive talks in Rome on how best to maximize the DRC’s agricultural potential and fight food insecurity with a delegation led by Agriculture Minister H.E. Désiré Birihanze. Also in the delegation were H.E Fidèle Sambassi Khakessa, the DRC representative to the Rome-based agencies, and Julie Tshilombo, the DRC focal point to the UNFSS.

UK representative visit acknowledgement: Nick Dyer, the UK’s Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs, visited the DRC from 12-16 July. During his visit, he met with WFP staff in the Goma office and had a virtual discussion with beneficiaries in Ituri who benefitted from FCDO cash assistance. Due to security constraints, the field visit to Ituri was cancelled last minute. Back in Kinshasa, he also paid a visit to the urban cash assistance programme for COVID-affected populations in N’sele, where he met several beneficiaries and received a presentation about the project, which in addition to FCDO funds also receives support form USAID BHA. WFP DRC Country Director Peter Musoko accompanied Nick Dyer during his visits to WFP activities.

Food Security Situation: a new HungerMap Live report produced by WFP’s Research, Assessment and Monitoring Division (RAM) on 23 July estimates that 42 million people currently have insufficient food consumption across DRC, marking an increase of 7.1 million people in just three months. The data, which uses real-time mobile data and mathematic predictions, differs from the IPC in terms of methodology, with the latter remaining as the leading data source for the Humanitarian Needs Overview and WFP planning purposes. In addition, half of the population (some 53 million people) reports challenges accessing markets, with lack of money cited as the top barrier. The report also highlights the deterioration of food security in the Maniema province, where the prevalence of insufficient food consumption has more than doubled over the past 90 days, rising from 24 percent to 65 percent and affecting 1.8 million people.