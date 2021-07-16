DR Congo + 1 more
WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #26 - 8 July 2021
In Numbers
27.3 m highly food-insecure people
26 provinces affected
5.2 m people displaced
2.7 m beneficiaries reached since the beginning of 2021
Highlights in June 2021
• Volcano Nyiragongo’s response: WFP’s operation phase 1 has been successfully completed on 9 June. Within 10 days, WFP reached 146,000 displaced persons. The second phase of assistance is underway.
• Record of people reached in a month: in June, WFP reached some 1,048,000 beneficiaries with either inkind, cash, or nutrition assistance. This represents the highest monthly achievement so far in 2021.