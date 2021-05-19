WFP D.R. Congo External Situation Report #24 - 07 May 2021

In Numbers

27.3 mi highly food-insecure people

26 provinces affected

5.2 mi people displaced

2.9 mi beneficiaries reached since the beginning of 2021

Highlights in April 2021

• The new 57-member government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) led by Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge was approved by the National Assembly and was sworn in on Monday 26 April.

• President Tshisekedi on 30 April declared a state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri, reaffirming his determination to put an end to the massacres of civilians in the two provinces.

Situation Update

• DRC's new government sworn in: the new 57-member government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) led by Prime Minister Sama Lukonde Kyenge was approved by the National Assembly and was sworn in on Monday 26 April. A total of 410 MPs voted in favor of the new government's programme, which was presented to the 500-member National Assembly earlier. In February, Kyenge succeeded Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, then-Prime Minister deposed by parliament in late January following a crisis within the coalition formed and shared by the Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila. With handover ceremonies at the prime minister’s office and at the various ministerial cabinets have been completed, the new government is now able to start work.

• New government programme presented: the Government’s programme, valued at USD36 billion for the period 2021-2023 is articulated around 15 pillars grouped into 4 major sectors including politics, justice, and public administration; economy and finance; reconstruction of the country; and social affairs. Some of the Government’s priorities include the need to improve the living conditions of the population, particularly in the areas of housing, health, education and employment; the organization of elections in 2023; the implementation of universal health coverage; the strengthening of the state authority countrywide; the fight against all the armed groups and militias; the promotion and consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, etc. It has been announced that it is unlikely that the government will be able to finance the complete programme.

• New government’s impact on WFP operations: with the new Government in place, WFP can resume efforts to obtain the Letter of Understanding necessary for the implementation of its Country Strategic Plan.

• State of siege declared in North Kivu and Ituri for 30 days: President Tshisekedi on 30 April declared a state of siege in North Kivu and Ituri, reaffirming his determination to put an end to the massacres of civilians in the two provinces. On 3 May Tshisekedi said the state of siege would take effect Thursday 6 May. Civilian provincial authorities will be replaced by military authorities. The latter half of April saw a continuation of protests and anti-UN activity throughout North Kivu (Beni, Butembo, Goma). There was also a shutdown of operations in Bunia during the second half of April due to a Ville Morte protest against the endemic insecurity throughout the