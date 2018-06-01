01 Jun 2018

WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Situation Report #6 (15 May 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 15 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (700.3 KB)

Highlights

• WFP supports the government and the wider humanitarian community as Ebola outbreak is declared.

• The shift to cash-based assistance continued in the Kasais. One out of four beneficiaries received cash instead of food in April.

• A 13 April conference in Geneva saw donors pledge USD 528 million for humanitarian assistance in DRC.

• Seasonal rainfall continued until the end of April, causing severe road deterioration and delayed food transportation.

Situation Update

• On 08 May, the government declared an Ebola outbreak in the Équateur Province, after two patients with hemorrhaegic fever from the town of Bikoro tested positive for the Ebola virus. The risk of it spreading is higher than during previous outbreaks due to the areas’s proximity of the Congo river and to Mbandaka, a city with one million inhabitants.

• Some progress towards holding national elections and fewer marches organised by CLC, a Catholic protest movement, contributed to somewhat reduced political tensions. A major opposition party succeeded in campaigning peacefully in the capital in April.

• The rainy season was more severe and lasted longer than usual in the south of the country. The dry season started in May which should improve access and food transportation to remote areas in the coming weeks.

• Ituri: After a relatively peaceful decade, an old conflict between the Hema and Lendu ethnic groups flared up again this year and, by March, had forced several hundred thousand people to leave their homes. Some 61,000 Congolese crossed Lake Albert to reach Ugandan refugee camps. With increased MONUSCO and national army presence in Djugu, a conflict hotspot, the security situation started improving.

• Kasais: Relative stability, albeit fragile, allowed for the reopening of the Angolan border. Nonetheless, inter-ethnic tension and violence raise protection concerns, especially in Kamonia and Mweka territories. Food assistance will be required for months to come due to missed harvests and destroyed food stocks. The prevalence of children suffering from acute malnutrition is particularly alarming.

• Tanganyika: The intercommunal conflict between Twa and Luba in Nyunzu, Manono and Kabalo territories has displaced more than half a million people. During the last few weeks, new waves of displaced people were registered in Kalemie, the provincial capital.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.