WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo September Situation Report #41 – 31 October 2022

Highlights

Over 1.8 million people have been internally displaced in Ituri province since last June as per the latest OCHA situation report accessible here.

Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) acute food insecurity analysis: On 30 September, the Food Security Cluster presented the preliminary IPC results about the levels of food insecurity in DRC to partners. Between July and December 2022, 26.4 million people are estimated to be in Phase 3 or 4, which is 26 percent of the population. DRC remains the country with the largest number of people in Phase 3 and above in the world.

Situation Update

Annual Performance Planning Mid-Term Review 2022:

From 19 to 21 September, senior management, the Heads of Units and Heads of Sub- and Area-Offices held a retreat in Zongo. The key objectives of the retreat were to analyse the performance of WFP DRC in 2022 at the mid-term point against the indicators set out during the planning at the beginning of this year.

Egypt International Cooperation Forum: From 06 to 11 September, the Country Director, Peter Musoko, and the ViceMinister of Planning, His Excellency Crispin Mbadu Panzu, attended the International Cooperation Forum held in Cairo,

Egypt. This year’s edition focused on climate change and its implications on food, water, and energy security.

End of Ebola Outbreak: On 27 September, the Ministry of Health declared the end of the 15th Ebola outbreak in Beni,

North Kivu province. The outbreak lasted only one month and 12 days and there was only one confirmed case. Cross-border surveillance was strengthened for the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Uganda, while a preparedness plan was put in place also in Ituri province to rapidly detect and respond to any transmission in DRC. WFP is closely monitoring these developments.

Insecurity: In South Kivu province, WFP operations were discontinued in Uvira and Fizi territory for two days due to inter-communal tensions and military operations against non-state armed groups.

Inter-communal violence: Since late August to early September, inter-communal violence in Mai-Ndombe province has displaced over 35,000 people with an estimated 1,400 people believed to have crossed into Central African Republic. President Felix Tshisekedi engaged customary chiefs from Kwamouth territory in Mai-Ndombe and called for peace in villages such as Masiambio, Mutsheti and Bibonga where violence and displacement was rampant. WFP is ready to support the affected populations, resources permitting.