WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo October Situation Report #42 – 24 November 2022

Highlights

Situation Update

Conflict in the east: In North Kivu, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated sharply in the areas affected by the resumption of hostilities between the DRC armed forces and the non-state armed group M23. Over 7,000 displaced people have taken refuge in Uganda.

Pipeline Challenges: WFP will soon face real shortages when it comes to General Food Assistance (GFA), and prevention and treatment of malnutrition. Shortages of commodities will prevent WFP from implementing its operations at full scale during the first quarter of 2023 already. Therefore, WFP urgently needs funds for these three activities, especially since displaced populations are increasing with the current tense situation in the east.