WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo October Situation Report #42 – 24 November 2022

Highlights
- Violence in eastern DRC: Humanitarian partners estimate that since the fighting began in March over 262,000 people have been displaced, of whom more than 128,000 are in Nyiragongo territory, North Kivu province. WFP and its partners are focusing on emergency lifesaving food assistance and have so far reached more than 91,000 people in Kanyaruchinya and Munigi in Nyiragongo. WFP plans to scale up its response and is targeting 250,000 people with inkind food and cash assistance for an initial six months, resources permitting.
Situation Update
-
Conflict in the east: In North Kivu, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated sharply in the areas affected by the resumption of hostilities between the DRC armed forces and the non-state armed group M23. Over 7,000 displaced people have taken refuge in Uganda.
-
Pipeline Challenges: WFP will soon face real shortages when it comes to General Food Assistance (GFA), and prevention and treatment of malnutrition. Shortages of commodities will prevent WFP from implementing its operations at full scale during the first quarter of 2023 already. Therefore, WFP urgently needs funds for these three activities, especially since displaced populations are increasing with the current tense situation in the east.
-
M-Kengela Report: In North Kivu, the cost of the food basket in September 2022 had increased by 19 percent compared to the same month a year ago. The effects of the clashes between the DRC armed forces and M23 in Rutshuru territory are being felt in the province's markets causing a sharp increase in the prices of essential commodities.