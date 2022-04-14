WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo March Situation Report #35 - 8 April 2022

Headline

Situation Update

Country Director (CD) Mission to Namibia: From 28 February to 4 March, CD Peter Musoko, visited Namibia with the DRC Minister of State for Rural Development and the Vice- Minister for Education to continue the momentum of the AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development) African Rural Development Forum in January. The delegation visited rural development projects, demonstrating private-public partnerships, home-grown school feeding, and sustainable agricultural models.

Donors’ mission to North Ubangi: WFP took a delegation from Swedish, Norwegian and Belgian embassies to North Ubangi on 28 March to 1 April, accompanied by WFP and FAO’s Deputy Country Directors (DCD), Resilience Coordinators and Partnerships Officers. The delegation visited resilience projects and Inke refugee camp.

Uvira School Feeding Launch: On 11 March, WFP DCD Moumini Ouedraogo launched the WFP-FAO-UNICEF school feeding programme in Sange, Uvira, with local authorities.

National Government Partnerships: On 17 March, CD Peter Musoko met with the DRC Vice Minister for Education to discuss expanding school feeding and strengthen WFP’s partnership with the Government.

Humanitarian Community Partnerships: On 8 March the CD met with the new Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG), Bruno Georges Lemarquis, who replaces David McLachlan-Karr. On 15 March, the CD participated in the Groupe de coordination des partenaires (GCP) on humanitarian access, where he advocated strongly for partners to pledge support to UNHAS to reinstate full coverage.

Women in Agriculture: The CD attended a ceremony, co- hosted by First Lady Denise Tshisekedi and UNFPA on 31 March to celebrate women in agriculture.