WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo June Situation Report #40 – 22 September 2022

East African Community (EAC) Regional Task Force: On 15 August, a Burundian contingent entered eastern DRC under the East African Community auspice. The recent deployment of EAC troops in the east and the semi-permanent nature of the presence of Burundian forces in South Kivu is fueling discontent among large sections of the population in the east, further complicating WFP operations in these territories.

M-kengela Report: The July market bulletin indicates that the food basket price increased by 26 percent between July 2021 and July 2022. Also, to note is the rising cost of maize meal and pulses by 40 to 50 percent in North and South Kivu for the month of August. This is because of poor harvests in those provinces and increases in fuel prices which have led to more demand and less availability. The impact is more apparent in major urban cities such as Goma, which experienced a 26 percent increase in the value of the food basket between February 2022 and July 2022. Additionally, in Kinshasa, the price of a litre of petrol rose from 1,995CDF to 2,495CDF, a 25 percent increase between March and July 2022. The rise in prices could have a knock-on effect on criminal activities, although the impact is unlikely to be immediate.