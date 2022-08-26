WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo June Situation Report #39 – 26 August 2022

Highlights

• WFP Director of Emergencies mission: Between 20 and 21 July, WFP Director of Emergencies, Margot van der Velden, and WFP DRC Country Director, Peter Musoko, visited Ituri and North Kivu provinces. They met with internally displaced people’s committees and co-operating partners, and discussed implementation challenges with local government authorities and other humanitarian actors under the coordination of OCHA. WFP emphasised its commitment in providing in-kind food assistance to the displaced, returnees and vulnerable host families.

• UNHAS Chief of Aviation mission: Philippe Martou visited Kinshasa and Goma from 17 to 27 July. Philippe met with traditional and non-traditional donors and presented UNHAS’ financial situation. Philippe introduced WFP’s plan to set up a centralised funding mechanism for UNHAS operations to complement the country office fundraising efforts.

Situation Update

• Anti-MONUSCO Protests: On 24 July, protesters invaded MONUSCO (Mission de l'Organisation des Nations Unies pour la stabilisation en République démocratique du Congo) bases in Goma (Majengo and Kituku quarters) and Butembo, resulting in the death of four UN peacekeepers and at least thirty-six civilians. WFP put in place additional security measures in Goma, given the high risk that the protests could target UN agencies. WFP faced access constraints further limiting humanitarian response in areas such as Rutshuru and Nyiragongo. On 28 July, the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) issued a statement asking Mathias Gillmann, the spokesman of MONUSCO, to leave the country.

On 31 July, MONUSCO peacekeepers (Tanzanian) from Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) fired several gunshots to gain passage at the Kasindi border, killing two locals and injuring fifteen others. The DRC Government is reassessing MONUSCO’s withdrawal plan and intends to accelerate its exit before 2024.