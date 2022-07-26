WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo June Situation Report #38 - 26 July 2022

USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) mission to Kananga: WFP accompanied BHA’s Agreement Officer's Representative, with a BHA delegation, to Kananga from 3 to 15 June. The delegation visited WFP distributions, including a location where WFP is conducting the pilot varying ration sizes based on household vulnerability. The delegation also visited the WFP warehouse in Kananga and a health centre to witness nutrition activities and to meet with cooperating partners. WFP is committed to continuously improving its performance and partner relations.

Emergency Response in eastern DRC: WFP has been serving people affected by M23 attacks and clashes in Kiwanja and Rutshuru areas since April. In early June WFP assisted 17,000 beneficiaries in Rwanguba, and 70,000 displaced people following M23 attacks on Kibumba. WFP also assisted around 67,000 people in Kanyaruchinya, a suburb of Goma, in June, an area which also houses people displaced from Nyiragongo. In late June, WFP responded to fresh alerts in Rutshuru and Kiwanja to around 56,000 beneficiaries and another 25,000 in Rugari. WFP faces challenges to conducting its operations as insecurity has forced the suspension of UN movements around Rutshuru and Goma throughout June. For example, a general food distribution in Ntamugenga was interrupted for three days on 17 June and on 20 June, only critical activities were permitted in Kiwanja and Rutshuru as a result of the clashes.